Save the Children: $650 million shortfall in child protection funding

SHAFAQNA- According to Save the Children, the nearly $650 million shortfall in child protection funding puts nearly 18 million vulnerable children and caregivers living in the world’s worst humanitarian crises at risk of violence, exploitation and abuse.



According to Reliefweb, as world leaders gather for the Oslo Conference on Protecting Children in Armed Conflict, Save the Children and its partners released a report, Unprotected: An Analysis of Funding to Protect Children in Armed Conflict, which shows In many countries where war and violence continue, the required funding does not keep pace with the increasing number of families and children at risk.

In 2022, an estimated 22.4 million children and their caregivers who are most in need will be targeted by child protective services, requiring nearly $795 million in funding. However, governments found the money for only 19 percent of that, leaving a funding gap of more than $646 million and leaving nearly 18 million boys, girls and caregivers without support and assistance.

It’s also stated, child protection services are critical to keeping children safe from harm, especially children living in war zones or conflict-affected countries. The service protects children from serious abuses that occur during war, including recruitment and use by armed groups, child marriage, sexual violence, and killing and maiming. The money can also be used to support caregivers looking after orphaned children, or poor families struggling to care for their children.

If this trend of underfunding continues, the report predicts that by 2026 there will be a deficit of $1 billion to support children in conflict zones.

Read the full text of this news in Reliefweb.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com