Lebanon: Berri calls for presidential vote on June 14

SHAFAQNA – Lebanese parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, calls for a session to vote on choosing a new president in Lebanon on June 14.

This comes after a number of Lebanese lawmakers nominated Jihad Azour, a current IMF official and former minister, for president.

It will be the 12th time that parliament tries to elect a new president after 11 fruitless sessions, the last of which was held on January 19.

The 12th session will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 14, Berri said in a statement.Berri had said that he would immediately call for a session once the opposition announces a “serious” nomination.

Source: albawaba

www.shafaqna.com