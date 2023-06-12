UNICEF: More than 300,000 serious violations against children in war over past 18 years

SHAFAQNA- Since 2005, at least 120,000 children worldwide have been killed or maimed by wars across continents, an average of approximately 20 children per day.

According to Reliefweb, between 2005 and 2022, 315,000 grave violations against children in war were confirmed by the United Nations, a clear picture of the devastating impact of war and conflict on children.

As states, donors and the humanitarian community gather in Norway for the Oslo Conference on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflict, UNICEF reports that since monitoring began in 2005, the UN has committed 315,000 serious violations in conflict situations. Across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, it has been confirmed by the parties involved in more than 30 cases.

The UN has also confirmed more than 16,000 attacks on schools and hospitals and more than 22,000 cases of children being denied access to humanitarian aid.

Also stated, since these are only the confirmed cases, the actual number is likely to be much higher.

In addition, millions of other children have been displaced from their homes and communities, lost friends or family, or separated from their parents or caregivers.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com