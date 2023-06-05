USA: 160-year old church burns down in Massachusetts

SHAFAQNA-160-year old church in Spencer, Massachusetts burned down Friday. The building dated back to 1863 while the congregation there ultimately dates to 1743.

When firefighters arrived at around 3 p.m. Friday, the flames and smoke had not yet become visible outside but found smoke inside the steeple upon entering the church.

The building, a second iteration of the church built after a New Year’s Day fire in 1862 destroyed the original structure, and quickly fed the fire, which erupted into a six-alarm inferno.The roof of the church collapsed, prompting an evacuation from houses nearby. Witnesses to the conflagration were horrified.

