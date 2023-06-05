Saudi source: Iran to open embassy in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

SHAFAQNA-Iran will reopen its embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Tuesday, according to a diplomatic source in Riyadh.

A diplomatic source in Riyadh, who preferred to remain anonymous, told AFP that the reopening of the Iranian embassy will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6:00 pm local time (15:00 GMT), in the presence of the designated Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Iranian media reported that Tehran had appointed diplomat Ali Reza Enayati as the new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, but this appointment was not officially announced by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: globeecho

