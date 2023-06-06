Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said in efforts to become the centre of the global halal industry, the government has introduced various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of halal products and attracting more foreign investments to Malaysia.

“We have also implemented and strengthened various digitisation programmes through the MyeHALAL system application to help entrepreneurs save time and facilitate the process to apply for halal certification in Malaysia.

He said this to reporters at the closing of the 2023 Mega Fatwa and Halal Carnival and launch of Sahabat Halal IPT at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia .

Mohd Na’im said the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) had also developed two halal applications for Malaysia namely SmartHalal and Verify Halal, which serve as a reference for consumers and the industry to obtain information related to the country’s halal certification.

Source:MalayMail