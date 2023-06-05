English
Heat deaths set to rise in MENA

SHAFAQNA-In May, new research was published in the science journal, Nature Sustainability, mapping out the impact of extreme heat around the world, should global temperatures rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next 50 years.

Extreme heat is classified as the average annual temperature being up around 29 degrees Celsius.

The paper found that the majority of people in the Middle East will be exposed to extreme heat by 2050.

In April, another study published in British medical journal The Lancet looked at how many more heat-related deaths might occur in the Middle East and North Africa if the planet continues to warm. It said the number of locals in the region that would die of heat-related causes every year would likely rise from an average of about two such deaths per 100,000 people today to about 123 per 100,000 people in the last two decades of the century.

Source: zawya

www.shafaqna.com

