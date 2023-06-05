Saudi Arabia executes 3 youths from Qatif

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia executed three detainees from Qatif, in a new execution crime in less than a week.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced, in a statement, that it executed each of the detainees Hussein Al-Muhaishi, Zakaria Al-Muhaishi and Fadel Ansif. The Interior Ministry raised a series of fabricated charges against the three martyrs to justify its crime.

The crime comes less than a week after Saudi Arabia executed two detained Bahraini youths, Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer, on Monday, May 29, 2023, on fabricated charges, and after 8 years of arrest.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com