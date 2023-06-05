English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia executes 3 youths from Qatif

0
Saudi Arabia executes 3 youths

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia executed three detainees from Qatif, in a new execution crime in less than a week.

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced, in a statement, that it executed each of the detainees Hussein Al-Muhaishi, Zakaria Al-Muhaishi and Fadel Ansif. The Interior Ministry raised a series of fabricated charges against the three martyrs to justify its crime.

The crime comes less than a week after Saudi Arabia executed two detained Bahraini youths, Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer, on Monday, May 29, 2023, on fabricated charges, and after 8 years of arrest.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi source: Iran to open embassy in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

asadian

Saudi Arabia: First in growth of renewable energy production according to newspaper report

asadian

Saudi International Halal Expo Scheduled For November 2023

asadian

South Africa: BRICS meet with countries seeking closer link

asadian

Italy ends embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Woman sentenced to 30 years over tweets

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.