A jacket that gives robots a sense of touch

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- RobotSweater, developed by a research team from Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute, is a machine-knitted textile “skin” that can sense contact and pressure.

The unique feature of RobotSweater lies in its ability to be customized to fit uneven three-dimensional surfaces, much like how knitters can transform yarn into various shapes and sizes.

The knitted fabric of RobotSweater comprises two layers of conductive yarn with metallic fibers for electrical conductivity.

Once RobotSweater is fitted onto a robot’s body, it provides more accurate and effective sensory feedback compared to visual sensors commonly used by robots today.

With RobotSweater’s potential to enhance the interaction between humans and robots, the researchers have paved the way for more advanced and intuitive human-robot collaborations.

