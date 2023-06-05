A third of exoplanets may Host Life, say scientists

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- There are hundreds of millions of planets around other stars in our Milky Way galaxy that may be habitable, argues a new research paper.

Scientists think that liquid water is required for life to evolve on other planets, like it did on Earth. Because these dwarf stars are cooler, any planets would have to huddle very close to their star to draw enough warmth to host liquid water. However, these close orbits leave the planets susceptible to extreme tidal forces caused by the star’s gravitational effect on the planets.

Data came from NASA’s Kepler telescope, which captures information about exoplanets as they move in front of their host stars.

Since one-third of the planets in this small sample had gentle enough orbits to potentially host liquid water, that likely means that the Milky Way has hundreds of millions of promising targets to probe for signs of life outside our solar system.

Source: ufl