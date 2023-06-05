Intelligent People are slower to make decisions

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Contrary to popular perception, intelligent individuals don’t necessarily think faster.

To make these BNMs accurate, researchers drew on data from 1,176 participants in the Human Connectome Project, which uses fMRIs to observe the way brain connections engage when challenged and at rest. In Nature Communications, they announce a mix of expected and quite surprising findings.

The tests involved showing participants a series of patterns and asking them to identify the rules behind them, starting with an easy task and getting progressively harder. The IQs of all the participants were measured using conventional tests and Ritter explored the relationship between activation patterns, measured IQ, and test performance.

This researcher hopes that developing artificial brains that simulate individual real ones will help identify targets for interventions on a case-by-case basis for sufferers of neurodegenerative diseases.

Source: nature