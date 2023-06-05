OCHA: Afghans needing humanitarian assistance rises to 28.8M

SHAFAQNA-A new OCHA report said that the estimated number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan has increased to “28.8 million.”

“Between June to December 2023, humanitarian partners require $2.26 billion to deliver prioritized multi-sectoral assistance to 20 million people,” the report said.

Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis and economic hardship as billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s foreign assets remain frozen.

“I come to work on the street, God willing, I earn 50 to 100 Afs or sometimes I even cannot make any money,” said Mohammad Hossien, a resident of Kabul.

“We call on the government to help us,” said Mohammad Musa, a resident of Kabul.

Economists said that there is a need for economic assistance to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country.

