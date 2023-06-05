English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

IAEA chief: Some progress on issues with Iran has been made

0
progress on issues with Iran

SHAFAQNA-Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has declared that the process of implementing a joint statement with Iran regarding the safeguards issues has started and that some progress has been made.

Grossi addressed the matter during his opening remarks at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna on Sunday.

He stated that in early May, the IAEA had installed surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities where centrifuge equipment is produced.

Additionally, he said the agency has installed monitoring devices at the Fordow and Natanz enrichment plants to oversee the level of uranium enrichment.

Iran had previously announced the presence of monitoring devices at the plants.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Grossi confirms progress between Iran & IAEA

asadian

IAEA’s Chief: Keeping interactions alive with Iran is important

asadian

Tehran: Iran & IAEA issue joint statement

asadian

Grossi: Returning to JCPOA is possible

asadian

Iran’s President calls for IAEA’s independence

asadian

Grossi: IAEA will keep working with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.