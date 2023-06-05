IAEA chief: Some progress on issues with Iran has been made

SHAFAQNA-Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has declared that the process of implementing a joint statement with Iran regarding the safeguards issues has started and that some progress has been made.

Grossi addressed the matter during his opening remarks at a session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna on Sunday.

He stated that in early May, the IAEA had installed surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities where centrifuge equipment is produced.

Additionally, he said the agency has installed monitoring devices at the Fordow and Natanz enrichment plants to oversee the level of uranium enrichment.

Iran had previously announced the presence of monitoring devices at the plants.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com