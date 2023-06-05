English
International Shia News Agency
HealthOther News

Researchers find the causes of

0
psoriasis

SHAFAQNa SCIENCE- The researchers found the genetic changes associated with psoriasis skin lesions also appear in healthy skin elsewhere in the body, far removed from the visibly affected site.

The results suggest specific molecular mechanisms by which psoriasis may lead to other diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease typically characterized by inflammation of the elbows, knees, or scalp.

These inflamed, itchy areas, or plaques, are scale-covered thick regions of epidermal tissue. Psoriasis is also associated with a range of other health problems.

The researchers used tissue-scaled mapping, or cartography, of psoriasis samples, which revealed increased genetic activity in dozens of molecular pathways linked to the development of chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Source: medicalnewstoday

Related posts

Technology that Helps Wounds Heal Quickly and Effectively

asadian

Intelligent People are slower to make decisions

asadian

A third of exoplanets may Host Life, say scientists

asadian

A jacket that gives robots a sense of touch

asadian

German researchers make a nuclear clock

asadian

Electronic skin that can sense touch: Researcher find

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.