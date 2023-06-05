Researchers find the causes of

SHAFAQNa SCIENCE- The researchers found the genetic changes associated with psoriasis skin lesions also appear in healthy skin elsewhere in the body, far removed from the visibly affected site.

The results suggest specific molecular mechanisms by which psoriasis may lead to other diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease typically characterized by inflammation of the elbows, knees, or scalp.

These inflamed, itchy areas, or plaques, are scale-covered thick regions of epidermal tissue. Psoriasis is also associated with a range of other health problems.

The researchers used tissue-scaled mapping, or cartography, of psoriasis samples, which revealed increased genetic activity in dozens of molecular pathways linked to the development of chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

