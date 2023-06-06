Leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement: stability in the region is for everyone’s benefit

SHAFAQNA- “Sayyid Ammar Hakim”, the leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement, discussed the political developments in Iraq and the region and the issues of common concern in a meeting with “Mohammad Kazem Al Sadiq”, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad.

Hakim welcomed the steps taken to bring closer the views between the regional forces and the resumption of diplomatic delegations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in this meeting, which took place in the office of the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in Baghdad. He called for the continuation of this process until the complete resolution of all unresolved cases.

He also emphasized that the stability of the region is for everyone’s benefit and added that the presence of various countries in this region is an unchangeable issue and everyone should work together in common interests and affairs so that the nations can enjoy the blessings of their countries.

The leader of Iraq’s national wisdom stream also emphasized the importance of coordination in the positions of common concern and added: “Facing the challenges requires a regional military in which everyone participates in the realization of national interests.”

