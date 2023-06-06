Afghanistan struggles with health problems

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan is facing a number of health problems, including eye problems, local media reported.

Children, particularly girls, struggle with sight problems as they face an uncertain future and endure social isolation in Uruzgan, southern Afghanistan. Residents with this eye disease “must seek treatment abroad, as it cannot be provided within the country,” according to Tolo News based in the capital, Kabul. Tolo did not name the disease in question.

After acquiring the necessary permits from the interim Health Ministry, a medical team supported by Australia treated hundreds of blind individuals in Uruzgan.

