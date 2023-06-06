English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Kuwait: Parliament elections begin in Kuwait amid hopes of ending deadlock

0
Kuwait's Parliament elections

SHAFAQNA- Voters in Kuwait have started to cast their ballots in the seventh legislative election in just over a decade, amid hopes of ending deadlock.

Polling began at 8am (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday (06 June 2023) and will continue till 8pm (17:00 GMT). Results will be announced on Wednesday, the official Kuwait News Agency said.

More than 793,000 eligible voters will have the chance to determine the makeup of the 50-seat legislature in the only Persian Gulf Arab state to have elected parliament with powers to hold the government to account.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Kuwait: Government resigns after two months

Related posts

Kuwait: Snap election in midst of ongoing political crisis

asadian

Kuwaiti women join police

asadian

Kuwait is second happiest country in world after Switzerland

asadian

Arab countries ranking in oil reserves

asadian

First Lebanese truck passed Jordan border & through Iraqi transit system reached Kuwait

asadian

Emirates and Kuwait launch joint parking service for determined people

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.