Kuwait: Parliament elections begin in Kuwait amid hopes of ending deadlock

SHAFAQNA- Voters in Kuwait have started to cast their ballots in the seventh legislative election in just over a decade, amid hopes of ending deadlock.

Polling began at 8am (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday (06 June 2023) and will continue till 8pm (17:00 GMT). Results will be announced on Wednesday, the official Kuwait News Agency said.

More than 793,000 eligible voters will have the chance to determine the makeup of the 50-seat legislature in the only Persian Gulf Arab state to have elected parliament with powers to hold the government to account.

Source: aljazeera

