UAE & Türkiye to promot economic development

SHAFAQNA-The Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates affirmed the distinguished relations that his country and Türkiye share.

Saqr Ghobash participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

He conveyed “the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his re-election as President of the Republic of Türkiye.”

“The Emirati participation in the inauguration ceremony reflects the special position that Türkiye holds for the leadership and people of the UAE,” Ghobash told Anadolu.

He also confirmed “the UAE’s sincere desire to strengthen relations with Türkiye.”

Source: aa

