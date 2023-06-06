US senator: Report on Abu Akleh killing must be made public

SHAFAQNA- Senator Chris Van Hollen requested that the US government declassify a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot while covering an Israeli army raid last year.

“I urge the administration to immediately declassify it in its entirety,” Mr Van Hollen said in a statement.

“I strongly believe that its public release is vital to ensuring transparency and accountability in the shooting death of American citizen and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and to avoiding future preventable and wrongful deaths — goals we should all support.”

Israel claims Abu Akleh, who was wearing a clearly marked protective press vest and helmet, was probably unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could also have been struck by Palestinian fire.

Source: thenationalnews

