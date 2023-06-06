English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

US senator: Report on Abu Akleh killing must be made public

0
Report on Abu Akleh killing

SHAFAQNA- Senator Chris Van Hollen requested that the US government declassify a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot while covering an Israeli army raid last year.

“I urge the administration to immediately declassify it in its entirety,” Mr Van Hollen said in a statement.

“I strongly believe that its public release is vital to ensuring transparency and accountability in the shooting death of American citizen and journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and to avoiding future preventable and wrongful deaths — goals we should all support.”

Israel claims Abu Akleh, who was wearing a clearly marked protective press vest and helmet, was probably unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier but could also have been struck by Palestinian fire.

Source: thenationalnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

75th anniversary of Nakba commemorated in UN

asadian

A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice is nowhere in sight

asadian

USA: Senator urges release of report on killing of Abu-Akleh

asadian

Abu Akleh killing among 1,000 Israeli violations against press in 2022

asadian

Abu Akleh’s empty seat at table on Christmas

asadian

USA opposes Al-Jazeera’s push to take the Abu Akleh’s case to ICC

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.