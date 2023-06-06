UN accuses Sudan parties to conflict of ‘serious’ violations against children

SHAFAQNA-The UN accused the warring parties in Sudan yesterday of committing “serious” violations against children.

A statement from the international organisation said that human rights officials had “documented dozens of incidents, including killings, arrests, cases of potential disappearance, attacks on hospitals, sexual violence and other serious violations against children committed by the parties to the conflict.”

It added that there are ongoing communications with the conflict parties to “take action against the perpetrators and protect civilians and their properties.”

Furthermore, the UN mission described the situation in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, as “extremely alarming”. It also pointed out that the situation is deteriorating in West Darfur, Garsila (Central Darfur), and Kutum (North Darfur), affecting civilians, including women and children, who are trapped between the warring parties.

