Iran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened

Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Republic of Iran has reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, according to reports by local media.

The Al-Arabiya news channel said in a report on Tuesday that Iran had reopened its embassy in Riyadh.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani had said that the Islamic Republic would officially reopen its embassy in Riyadh, the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah, and the country’s Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The movement is taking place a few months after Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore their diplomatic relations after seven years as part of a rapprochement deal brokered by China.

The reopening of Iranian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the country will facilitate rendering consular services to Iranian pilgrims.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

