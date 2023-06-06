Blinken visits Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington’s relationship with Riyadh.

Blinken is expected to meet with top Saudi officials, including the kingdom’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MbS, during his time in Riyadh, the capital, and the coastal city of Jeddah, in what will be Washington’s second recent high-level visit. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Saudi Arabia on May 7.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com