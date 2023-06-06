English
Arab Parliament calls on international community to hold Israel accountable

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament has called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and violations against Palestinians.

Issuing its call on the 56th anniversary of Naksa Day, in commemoration of the displacement of Palestinians following the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and Jordan, Syria and Egypt, the Arab Parliament highlighted that this year, Israel is headed by an extreme right-wing government and its settlers continue with their dangerous and unprecedented escalation against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, desecrating of Islamic and Christian sanctities and increasing settlement activity through the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

