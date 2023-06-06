English
Iraq & Japan exchange views on Iran nuclear agreement & Russian-Ukrainian conflict

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Foreign Minister and Assistant Foreign Minister of Japan, Kansuke Nagaoka exchanged views on a number of current regional and international issues, including the re-operation of the Iranian nuclear agreement and views on developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein stressed the need for Japanese companies to participate in the reconstruction of infrastructure.

A statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that “the Foreign Minister received the Assistant Foreign Minister of Japan, Kansuke Nagaoka, in his office in the Ministry’s building in Baghdad,” pointing that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance it to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.

