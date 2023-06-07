English
Delegates from 180 nations set out pathway to binding global agreement on tackling plastic pollution

SHAFAQNA-Delegates from 180 nations set out pathway to binding global agreement on tackling plastic pollution as soon as 2025.

The banging of a recycled-plastic gavel, on Friday night at Unesco headquarters in Paris, signalled the end of a fraught process, marked by accusations of exclusion and industrial lobbying. Talks threatened to fall apart, but in the end delegates were able to broadly agree on key elements that the treaty should contain, laying the groundwork for the future agreement.

Attended by delegates from 180 nations and dozens of stakeholders including civil society groups, waste pickers and a coalition of scientists, the talks were the second of five meetings to thrash out the wording of the new treaty, which could come into force in 2025.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

