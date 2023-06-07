Ukraine: Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after dam collapse

SHAFAQNA- About 42,000 people are at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the river. Russian-installed authorities declare state of emergency in annexed parts of Kherson region.

Russia’s TASS news agency says at least seven people have been missing after water from the destroyed dam flooded nearby areas.

One person was killed and another injured after Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s Kherson, the region’s governor says.

Source: aljazeera

