Kuwait: Opposition lawmakers won a majority in parliament elections

SHAFAQNA- Opposition lawmakers won a majority in Kuwait’s parliament in seventh general election in just over a decade, with only one woman voted into office.

The vote on Tuesday (06 June 2023) came after Kuwait’s constitutional court in March annulled the results of last year’s election — in which the opposition made significant gains — and reinstated the previous parliament elected in 2020.

Opposition lawmakers won 29 of the legislature’s 50 seats, according to results published by the official Kuwait News Agency. Only one woman was elected — opposition candidate Janan Bushehri.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com