OIC Condemns Israel’s Killing of Palestinian Child

SHAFAQNA- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel’s Killing of Palestinian child Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

The OIC considers that this crime is one in a series of continued Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including children, with no less than 28 children having been killed at the hands of the Israeli occupation since the beginning of this year.

The OIC called for conducting an independent international investigation into this crime and working to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all its violations that amount to war crimes, to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and to enforce the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com