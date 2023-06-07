English
International Shia News Agency
Sheikh Al-Daihi: No one can silence Bahrainis voice with imprisonment & Killing

Bahraini 's voice

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi, Deputy Secretary-General of Al-Wefaq Society, said that “whoever thinks that he can silence these voices and eliminate the determination and enthusiasm of this people by imprisoning, torturing and killing is delusional.”

Sheikh Daihi stressed in a tweet via his “Twitter” account that “these (Bahrainis) do not fear death and are not frightened by the intimidation tactics,” He addressed the regime saying: “Lose hope of making them kneel and subjugating them, because you will not get that.” “The people will return stronger than they were and will achieve their goals and objectives,” he stressed.

Source: bahrainmirror

