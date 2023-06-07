Israeli regime’s new plan for Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli website revealed the plan of the regime to completely control Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to ISNA, the disputes, conflicts and intense conflicts in the region and the process of normalization of relations with Arab countries are a suitable ground and a green light for the Israeli regime to continue its aggression against the Palestinians and their sanctities and land and even their rights.

But this time, the Israeli regime has put all its focus on Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is subject to attacks and encroachments by settlers every day. Now we are talking about the Israeli regime’s new plan to completely control Al-Aqsa Mosque and cancel Jordan’s guardianship over this mosque.

Amit Halevi, a member of the Likud party in the Knesset, is leading this plan, and its main goal is to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This plan is about the division of Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews. Muslims are given a square that includes the Al-Qubali Mosque and the squares around it. On the other hand, Jews are given the northern region, including the Dome of the Rock. Also, Jews are allowed to enter through all the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque without police escort.

Regarding the agreement with Jordan regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Halevi’s plan includes expelling Jordanians from the mosque because a foreign country has no right to interfere in its administration.

This plan coincides with the formation of a Jewish lobby in the Knesset, which strives to implement the Israeli regime’s rule over this mosque and give Jews the right to perform religious rituals.

Since the occupation of Jerusalem, the Israeli government has been trying to divide the time and place of Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews in order to implement a version similar to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. The division of Al-Aqsa Mosque is now at the top of the priorities of the extremist government of the Israeli regime.

In this regard, the Palestinian parties warned against the Israeli regime’s decision to divide and Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Patriotic Council, which has one of its headquarters in Jordan, warned: “The goal of the Israeli regime’s aggression in Al-Aqsa Mosque is to Judaize and divide this mosque.”

The Hamas movement also warned about the danger of the plans of the Israeli regime to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This movement announced: The continuation of the attack of the Zionist extremists on the Al-Aqsa Mosque is with the aim of dividing the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement also announced: “The Palestinian people must stand up to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This opens the way for the resumption of resistance activity.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian