Nabih Berri: Suleiman Franjieh is final candidate of Hezbollah and Amal movement

SHAFAQNA- Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament and Secretary General of the Amal Movement, told reporters that this political group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are not going to cast a blank vote in the parliamentary session to elect the president.

According to Al-Akhbar newspaper, he said: “We will vote for Suleiman Franjieh; We and our allies will vote for him, none of us has said that he will cast a white card; Yes, before we announced Franjieh as our candidate, we were supposed to cast a blank vote. If they had accepted the dialogue that I invited twice, the matter would not have come to this.”

Nabih Berri also considered the Lebanese election law as the worst law in the world and attributed the differences in the parliament during the presidential election sessions to the election law.

According to Lebanese law, the president of this country must be chosen from among Christians, the prime minister from among Sunnis, and the speaker of parliament from among Shias.

Hizbullah and Amal Movement emphasize on the option of Suleiman Franjieh in a situation where former President Michel Aoun and Gebran Gerge Bassil, head of the Free National Movement, both of Hezbollah’s Christian allies, have officially announced their opposition to Suleiman Farnjieh.

In this regard, the Lebanese opposition parties also announced “Jihad Azour” as their candidate for the post of president last Sunday. “Nabih Berri”, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, also announced that the voting session to elect the president will be held on June 14.

Source: Shafaqna Persian