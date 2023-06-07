Egyptian PM: All ministries to relocate to new Capital by end of June

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that all ministries will relocate to the New Administrative Capital (NAC) by the end of June.



Several ministries have already moved to the government district in the NAC, which is located some 50 km east of the capital Cairo, according to a government statement.

“All ministries and designated governmental institutions and bodies with their staff will proceed work in the ministries’ headquarters since the beginning of July,” Madbouly said in a cabinet meeting.

In March, Egyptian President Al-Sisi ordered intensifying efforts to ensure that the government’s transition to the NAC will mirror a real development of the state’s administrative structure through modernizing buildings and training employees on modern scientific methods of work.

This would be achieved not only through the modernization of buildings and premises, but also through the qualification of workers and the provision of training programs to government personnel to teach them modern scientific methods of administration.

These efforts would contribute to the establishment of an efficient and effective administrative body and to the shift toward a smart government and the beginning of a new era of providing outstanding digitized services to citizens.

Source: english.news, egypttoday

