NHK: Japan’s Top Toys Award before the Tokyo Toy Fair

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s Top Toys Award before the Tokyo Toy Fair The Toy Makers Association of Japan has identified the best recent offerings. The awards in seven categories were announced ahead of the opening of the Tokyo International Toy Fair on Thursday.

According to NHK, In the “basic toys” category, the top prize was awarded to a cube puzzle that users complete in two ways by matching colors or shapes. The judges said this innovation will stimulate the minds of Rubik’s Cube fans.



It’s also stated, the best “communicative toy” is the updated “Tamagotchi” that puts users in charge of a virtual character. It was a hit decades ago, but now it has Wi-Fi and allows players around the world to play with each other.

Fuji Daisuke of the Japan Toy Association said, “I believe that toys will continue to evolve to incorporate various social issues, challenges and trends in our society.”

The association said the domestic market reached a record ¥952.5 billion, or about $6.8 billion, last fiscal year.

Source: NHK

