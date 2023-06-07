Mashreqbank plans plans to increase digital reach in Saudi Arabia & Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-Dubai-based Mashreqbank PSC is pushing ahead with plans to increase its digital reach in some of the region’s most populous countries, with a major focus on Saudi Arabia.

The lender has applied for banking licenses in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Pakistan, and is seeking to expand in Egypt, Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Abdelaal said in an interview.

“We are pretty much focused on Saudi. We have applied for a banking license and we are going through the process right now,” he said. “We just got a positive nod also from the Central Bank of Oman to establish a business over there.”

Discussions are advanced, Abdelaal said, declining to give a timeline for when he expects to receive approval. In those countries, Mashreq will provide services “purely on a digital” basis, he said. In Egypt, the lender plans to scale up its online platforms Neo and NeoBiz by second half of the year, and plans to launch a digital bank in Pakistan in the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com