Pope is alert and in good spirits after undergoing abdominal surgery

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis is alert and in good spirits after undergoing abdominal surgery, Doctor Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who operated on Pope Francis at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, told journalists .

Doctor Sergio Alfieri said that the operation went ahead without complications and the Pope is expected to make a full recovery within the usual timeframe for such an intervention.

He confirmed that the programmed surgical procedure to remove an incisional laparocele (hernia) caused by scarring from old surgeries was not an emergency operation.

“Had it been an emergency, we would have intervened yesterday when he came into the hospital for a scheduled CAT scan,” he said.

Dr Alfieri explained that the laparocele had been causing increasingly frequent pain, thus the Pope’s medical team decided to schedule the operation.

Source: Vatican News