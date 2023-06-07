Russian delegation visits Hanania Church and Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

SHAFAQNA-Russian delegation from the Orthodox Women’s Union visited on Wednesday the ancient Church of Saint Hanania and the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

The delegation listened to a detailed explanation on the historical stages which the church and the mosque have gone through and the damages that the Umayyad Mosque was exposed to as a result of terrorist crimes.

The guest delegation expressed admiration for the monuments in the church and the mosque that summarize the history of the Syrian civilization and the harmony of the all the spectrums of the Syrian people.

Source: sana.sy

www.shafaqna.com