Syria Representative to UN: IAEA’s Board of Governors’ discussion on implementation of safeguards item in Syria ineffective

SHAFAQNA-Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations Office, Hassan Khaddour, affirmed that the continuation of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA) to discuss the implementation of safeguards item under the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the Syrian on a repeated basis in terms of form and content is ineffective and a waste of time.

Khaddour, in a statement delivered on Tuesday before the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, said that the continuation of the discussion allows some countries to confuse the work of the Council and divert its attention from the activities of “Israel” and its military nuclear capabilities, which is the only country that did not join the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Source: sana.sy

