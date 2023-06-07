Iran urges E3 to avoid ‘provocative & unconstructive’ approach

Mohsen Naziri-Asl made the remarks at a session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday.

He began his address by pointing to the United States and the European Union’s violations of their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“If there was an international agency to monitor the expansion of unlawful sanctions, its report on violations of commitments by the United States and the E3 in light of Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) would be extensive,” he said.

Naziri-Asl further emphasized Iran’s constructive actions in cooperation with the IAEA, focusing on the previous Board of Governors meeting in March, adding that unreasonable expectations from Iran are illogical.

He stressed that Iran’s nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment at various levels, are entirely peaceful and in line with the rights of the Iranian people based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and are subject to the supervision and verification of the agency’s safeguards.

Referring to the expressed willingness of the United States to return to the JCPOA and the subsequent negotiations, he said, “Despite the painstaking negotiations that lasted over 18 months, mainly due to the lack of political will and determination by the United States, we were unable to achieve results in the talks.”

Source: IRNA

