Allafrica: Alliance of West African countries to deal with food crisis and soil health

SHAFAQNA- Seventeen countries in West Africa and the Sahel have signed the Lomé Declaration on Fertilizers and Soil Health in an effort to combat the growing food crisis exacerbated by the relentless effects of climate change. Some call this agreement a beacon of hope, as it seems to revolutionize the availability and price of fertilizer in the region.

According to Allafrica, In this agreement, the leaders committed to triple the consumption of fertilizers by 2035 and to facilitate their unlimited circulation by removing customs duties and taxes.

It’s also stated, in recent years, several African countries have taken the initiative to produce chemical fertilizers, realizing its potential benefits for their agricultural sector. This action is aimed at increasing food security, increasing product yield and reducing dependence on imported fertilizers.

According to allAfrica’s Melody Chironda, while the goal of local fertilizer production is laudable, it is important to consider the context and impact of chemical fertilizers on the environment and climate change.

Source: Allafrica

www.shafaqna.com