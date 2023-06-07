Allafrica: Nigeria’s “Happy City” grapples with climate crisis

SHAFAQNA- The coastal city of Ayetoro in Nigeria, once a vibrant community famed the “Happy City”, has been ravaged by rising sea levels and storms.

Over the past 20 years, rising sea levels and more intense storms have affected Ayetoro , Africa Arguments reports. Repeated floods have damaged hundreds of buildings – including homes, schools and even cemeteries – and swept away more than 50 percent of the city, which now lies below sea level. The population, some of whom have lived there for countless generations, has dwindled from about 30,000 in 2006 to just 5,000 today.

The Climate Change Act, which was passed in 2021, could not effectively address this crisis. Climate justice activists and experts are calling for realistic and sustainable solutions, including coastal levees and relocation assistance. However, lack of funds remains a significant obstacle, Allafrica reported.

While the community waits for international financial aid and national action, a once famous seaside town disappears into the raging ocean waves.

Source: Allafrica

