Kenya: Cholera outbreak in Dadaab refugee camp

SHAFAQNA- The French medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has warned of an imminent health crisis in the Dadaab refugee complex. Felix Maringa reports for DW that the camp hosts nearly 300,000 refugees from Somalia and neighboring countries.

According to the World Health Organization, the Dadaab refugee camp is facing a serious outbreak of cholera. As of March 2023, Kenya had recorded more than 7,800 cholera cases and more than 127 deaths. The outbreak, which began in October 2022, saw more than 2,700 residents of the Dadaab camp suffering from digestive diseases, Allafrica reported.

One of the satellite complexes, Deghali, has been hit the hardest, housing only about 1,100 infections.

Also stated, some of the factors that have exacerbated the situation include poor sanitary conditions in the camps, influx of refugees, excess resources and reduced donor funding. Doctors in the area are now advocating for improved water, sanitation and hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

With a capacity of 35,000, the Dagahaley satellite camp hosts around 140,000 refugees. Meanwhile, most continue to flow. The global economic crisis has also contributed to worsening the situation in the camp. As a result, many aid agencies have delayed disbursements.

