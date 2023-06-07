English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

SPA: Saudi Arabia presents 25 tons of dates to Kyrgyzstan

0

SHAFAQNA- The Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 25 tons of Saudi Arabian dates to Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

According to SPA,  Ibrahim Al-Radi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, delivered this gift to the First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Immigration of Kyrgyzstan in the presence of the KSrelief team on behalf of the center.

This gift is part of the relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Saudi government to several countries in need around the world.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Mashreqbank plans plans to increase digital reach in Saudi Arabia & Pakistan

Related posts

After 25 years, Egypt resumes land travel to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Mashreqbank plans plans to increase digital reach in Saudi Arabia & Pakistan

asadian

[Video] Iranian Embassy Re-Opens in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Blinken Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran’s Embassy Re-Opened in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia executes 3 youths from Qatif

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.