SPA: Saudi Arabia presents 25 tons of dates to Kyrgyzstan

SHAFAQNA- The Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) delivered 25 tons of Saudi Arabian dates to Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

According to SPA, Ibrahim Al-Radi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, delivered this gift to the First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Immigration of Kyrgyzstan in the presence of the KSrelief team on behalf of the center.



This gift is part of the relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Saudi government to several countries in need around the world.

Source: SPA

