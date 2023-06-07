After 25 years, Egypt resumes land travel to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- The head of the central administration of “Nuweiba Port” in Egypt announced the resumption of Hajj land journey after 25 years after the catastrophic accident of the ship “Al-Salam 98”.

According to RT Arabi, Yasser Al-Asi added: “This year, the first Hajj trip was allowed after 25 years since the “Al-Salam” ship accident in 1998, and the first trip will be done on June 12 with the number of 4 thousand pilgrims.

The ship “Al-Salam 98” sank with 1200 passengers, mostly Egyptian workers working in Saudi Arabia, and more than a thousand people lost their lives as a result.

