English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

After 25 years, Egypt resumes land travel to Saudi Arabia

0

SHAFAQNA- The head of the central administration of “Nuweiba Port” in Egypt announced the resumption of Hajj land journey after 25 years after the catastrophic accident of the ship “Al-Salam 98”.

According to RT Arabi, Yasser Al-Asi added: “This year, the first Hajj trip was allowed after 25 years since the “Al-Salam” ship accident in 1998, and the first trip will be done on June 12 with the number of 4 thousand pilgrims.

The ship “Al-Salam 98” sank with 1200 passengers, mostly Egyptian workers working in Saudi Arabia, and more than a thousand people lost their lives as a result.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

SPA: Saudi Arabia presents 25 tons of dates to Kyrgyzstan

asadian

Mashreqbank plans plans to increase digital reach in Saudi Arabia & Pakistan

asadian

[Video] Iranian Embassy Re-Opens in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Blinken Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran’s Embassy Re-Opened in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Egypt: Third largest Mosque re-opened after long restoration

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.