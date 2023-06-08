Israeli settlers break into Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of fanatic Israeli settlers Wednesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque, Islamic Waqf confirmed.

The Waqf said that settlers, divded into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

It added that the extremist settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.

Source : wafa

