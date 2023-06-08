English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Mikati taske Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at ‘Supporting future of Syria and region’ conference

0
'Supporting future of Syria and region' conference

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, tasked, Abdullah Bou Habib, to represent Lebanon at the Brussels conference ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the region’, which will be held on 14 and 15 June 2023, in Brussels.

Minister Bou Habib will be presenting a unified work document on the behalf of the Lebanese government to the conference.

In the wake of his meeting with Premier Mikati, Bou Habib said that discussions with the PM mainly touched on an array of ministerial affairs, as well as Lebanon’s participation in the Brussels conference.

Source : nna-leb

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bahrain-Lebanon to resume diplomatic relations

asadian

Mikati: Syria’s return to Arab League a “relieving factor” for Lebanon

asadian

Lebanon woke up in two time zones on Sunday

asadian

Najib Mikati: Lebanon at crossroads to improve or deteriorate

asadian

Lebanon: Mikati calls for ‘political will’ to elect new president

asadian

Arab League Secretary General calls for a faster president election in Lebanese

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.