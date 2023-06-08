English
Lebanon’s Housing Bank: Lebanese with limited income obtain loan

Lebanon's Housing Bank

SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s House Speaker, Nabih Berri, welcomed the General Director of the Housing Bank, Antoine Habib who briefed him on the fact that, Lebanese individuals with limited income will be able to obtain a loan of USD 40 thousand and USD 50 thousand for those with middle income.

“This loan was signed back in 2019 between the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the Housing Bank and will materialize as soon as possible. There will be a platform through which any Lebanese citizen can fill out the conditions remotely from his/her home, and if he/she fulfills all the requirements, then he/she can obtain the loan without anyone’s interference,” Habib added.

Source : nna-leb.gov.lb

