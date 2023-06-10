Expert: “Needs of Egypt-Saudi Arabia” will create new conditions in MENA region

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the prospect of revival of relations between Iran and Egypt and its consequence for the Middle East (West Asia) region, a regional affairs expert says: “Egyptians feel they should take advantage of the opportunity just as Saudi Arabia took advantage of the situation; hence, the current situation and conditions of the countries in the region are not the same as before.”

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Mosayeb Naimi, a regional affairs expert, said: “New equations have occurred in the Middle East and commanding position of America has been weakened in the region. Although the USA’s pressures still exist but they will no longer be so effective. On the other hand, the USA can no longer replace the needs of Egypt alone which were realized in convergence with different countries or it cannot stop such communications via aid payment”.

About the relations between Iran and Egypt, he told Shafaqna: “Relations between Iran and Egypt became strained at the end of the 1950’s due to some disagreements and thereafter that situation continued despite lack of considerable tension. In some cases and during the Mubarak regime, the two countries reached an agreement to some extent but the relations between Iran and this country did not return to normal state in the light of the conditions in Egypt and external pressures.”

Egypt knows Iran is an important communication line for reaching this country to Asia

Naimi added: “Considering the recent events in the international arena as well as weakening of the West situation in the region and the West involvement in Ukraine and the existing severe convergences in the region, sultan of Oman proposed a suggestion on behalf of Egypt that was welcomed and Iran announced its readiness in this regard.”

“The conditions seem to be different this time and Egypt feels it can have activities as an African, Asian and Arab country. Moreover, previous pressures do not exist. Americans always threatened to cut off aid and today, the conditions are in a way that they cannot help anymore. Nowadays, Egypt feels that in the new changes and transformations, Iran is an important communication line for reaching this country to Asia. This relationship makes sense given these cases,” he said.

