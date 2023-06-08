Canada: Islamophobia still rising according to rights group

SHAFAQNA- 2 years after Muslim family’s murder, Islamophobia still rising in Canada, Rights group reported. ‘Concrete actions’ taken since car attack on Afzaal family but ‘we remain critical of Islamophobia in Canada,’ says Justice for All Canada.

It was a pleasant Sunday evening when the Afzaal family ventured out for a leisurely stroll. What was meant to be some quality family time ended in horror – and a painful tragedy that still scars Canada two years on.

A pickup truck plowed into the family as they walked along a road in London, a small city of around 405,000 some 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Toronto.

Three generations of the Pakistani-origin family were killed that day: Salman Afzaal, a 46-year-old physiotherapist; his wife Madiha, 44, who was working on her doctorate in engineering at London’s Western University; their daughter Yumna, a 15-year-old honor-roll student; and Salman’s mother Talat, 74, the family matriarch. The sole survivor was the couple’s 9-year-old son.

Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the horrific attack, which was a deliberate hate crime rooted in Islamophobia. The perpetrator Nathaniel Veltman is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, with prosecutors labeling the incident an act of terrorism. His trial is set to begin in September. In a statement ahead of the second anniversary, London Mayor Josh Morgan hailed the “remarkable” resilience of the city’s Muslim community.

