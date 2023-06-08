Iran reopens Consulate General in Jeddah

The diplomatic mission was reopened in a ceremony attended by a number of Iranian and Saudi officials.

Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic reopened its office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a Jeddah-based intergovernmental organization made up of 57 member states that works to protect the interests of the Muslim world.

A day earlier, Iran reopened its Embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh, more than three months after the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China.

The two regional countries re-established relations after more than seven years. They severed ties over a dispute on the Saudi execution of a prominent cleric.

Iran has named Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.