English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iran reopens Consulate General in Jeddah

0
Iran reopens Consulate General

SHAFAQNA-The Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday officially reopened its Consulate General in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah.

The diplomatic mission was reopened in a ceremony attended by a number of Iranian and Saudi officials.

Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic reopened its office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a Jeddah-based intergovernmental organization made up of 57 member states that works to protect the interests of the Muslim world.

A day earlier, Iran reopened its Embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh, more than three months after the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations under a deal brokered by China.

The two regional countries re-established relations after more than seven years. They severed ties over a dispute on the Saudi execution of a prominent cleric.

Iran has named Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt resumes Hajj land travel to Saudi Arabia after 25 years

asadian

SPA: Saudis gifted 25 tons of dates to Kyrgyzstan

asadian

Mashreqbank plans to increase digital reach in some region’s countries

asadian

[Video] Iranian Embassy Re-Opens in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Blinken Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran’s Embassy Re-Opened in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.