Saudi ambassador in Bangladesh is monitoring progress of Makkah Route initiative

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Al-Dahilan, visited the Makkah Route Initiative Hall at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, along with the Minister of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh Mohammad Faridul Haq Khan and the head of Bangladesh Hajj Organization Shahadat Hossain.

According to SPA, Al-Dahilan monitored the progress of work at the airport and the procedures implemented by the Bangladeshi and Saudi sides to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey by providing services in unprecedented time and praised the Makkah Route Initiative team and the services they provide to visitors to the holy places. mosque.

In a statement to the Saudi Arabian News Agency (SPA), Al-Dahilan said that the Makkah Route initiative shows the interest of the wise leadership to serve pilgrims, adding that the Makkah Route is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior in the form of the Pilgrim Experience Program. It is also one of the Saudi Vision 2030 projects. This requires taking care of all the necessary travel steps for pilgrims in their home country, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have health bills and completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of origin.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com